Disney Looks To Dominate 2022 Box Office

Published by

The Street

By Michael Tedder A Fandango survey shows audiences are excited about upcoming Marvel blockbusters, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” If your New Year’s Resolution was to see more superhero films in theaters next year, boy are you in for some good news. As proven by the staggering success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which over the weekend became the first film of the pandemic era to earn more than $1 billion, people really love superheroes. Because Disney (DIS) – Get Walt Disney Company Report is never shy about giving the people what they want, there’s plenty more superhero films …

Read More