Discussing proposals for statute of September 21 Residential City Project for Poor in Hodeida



A meeting in Hodeida province on Monday, headed by Governor Muhammad Ayyash Qahim, discussed proposals for the bylaws of the project to establish the September 21 residential city for the poor people of the province, after the issuance of directives from the President of the Supreme Political Council to begin its implementation.





The meeting, in the presence of the governorate’s undersecretary for financial and administrative affairs, Muhammad Al-Nahari, services, Muhammad Halisi, media, Ali Qashr, and the Ministry of Finance, Ali Al-Shammahi, reviewed the current situation, objectives, conditions for obtaining a plot of land, and the models used.





The meeting emphasized the development of studies according to the projection plans for the city and the housing units of the project, which includes more than two thousand housing units that can be expanded, and providing the concerned authorities with the plans so that they can start working each in their respective areas during the coming period.





The meeting approved the formation of a field trip committee to determine the site and areas and to formulate conditions.





Governor Qahim stressed the necessity of starting the implementation of the September 21 Residential City project, explaining that the project comes within the framework of celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet’s birth and the ninth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, and represents one of the fruits of the revolution whose foundations were laid by Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.





He appreciated the interest of the Revolutionary Leadership and the Supreme Political Council in the governorate and its people through implementing development projects that serve the citizen and address his needs and requirements, especially the poor.





Source: Yemen News Agency

