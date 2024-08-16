Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024 Begins on a High Today

Unveiling the Innovative Potential of AI and Web 3.0 Exploring the Innovative Future of Digital Entertainment and Smart Living

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 August 2024 – The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2024, Cyberport’s flagship event has officially kicked off today. The ceremony was officiated by guests of honour including Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Zhang Guolai, Second-class Inspector of Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; Simon Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited; and Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport.

DELF 2024, themed “Imaginary Fairground: AI-Powered Entertainment in the Web 3.0 Era”, explores with the industry luminaries how to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web 3.0 technology to innovate in the fields of digital entertainment, smart living, cultural tourism, night economy, education, and more. The three-day forum features an experience zone with almost 50 innovative solutions, along with multiple workshops and competitions, providing the public and digital entertainment enthusiasts with an immersive experience to enjoy the integration of digital entertainment and virtual reality.

The DELF 2024 experience zones feature four themes, including Smart Lifestyle, Robotics, Sports & Gaming, and Culture & Arts. The experience zone is dedicated to a variety of unique and innovative experiences and exhibits. These include the “Van Gogh DigiVillage”, which integrates AI and immersive technologies; the Roborn Robot Barista, where coffee culture meets robotic technology; and the highly flexible movement capabilities of Humanoid Robots powered by Unitree. Finally, the interactive AI chatbot ChatsOK has been designed specifically for education and training. The zone also showcases student works from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) “Master of Science in Metaverse Technology” programme. On-site esports activities and performances are also available, including the AI Everywhere Robotics Esports Invitational 2024 hosted by The Intel, the University of Hong Kong, CETIC and the Elderly e-Sports Tournament & Experience Day powered by the Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong.

During the ceremony, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, said, “The popularity and the diversity of participants in DELF 2024 are compelling illustration of Hong Kong’s status as a digitainment hub. The global entertainment and media industry has been growing steadily after the pandemic. New technologies, particularly AI and Web3.0, are deeply transforming the industry. They are redefining the interactions and applications across gaming, television and movies, and even arts and sports. The HKSAR Government is actively supporting digitainment development, including supporting the Cyberport in building a vibrant Web3 ecosystem. Since the launch of the Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme by Cyberport, 45 projects have been approved to accelerate Web 3.0 commercial adoption in Hong Kong. The Government will nurture more AI talent and attract more such enterprises and projects to Hong Kong.”

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “AI is integrating into our daily life at an unprecedented depth, empowering various industries with the impetus for transformation and upgradation. The ‘Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024’ not only showcases the cutting-edge technologies and innovative applications of AI and Web 3.0 but also leads the industry in deep-dive discussions and explorations of the boundless potential of these technologies in digital entertainment and smart living. As Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship, Cyberport has been building a leading AI hub in Hong Kong at full steam. With more than 300 AI, big data and robotics start-ups in our community, we have actively established partnerships with AI industry leaders, spanning AI infrastructure, computing power, system integration, and applications in various industry verticals to advance R&D and translation of AI technologies across sectors. We aim to seize future opportunities and usher in a new chapter for Hong Kong’s digital economy.”

DELF 2024 has assembled a distinguished panel of over 60 leaders, experts, and professionals from internationally and locally acclaimed technology companies to explore the practical applications of AI in entertainment and smart living. The guests speakers include Warren Cho, World Wide Azure Gaming Vertical Leader, Microsoft; Samuel Lo, General Manager of NVIDIA AI Technology Center, HK & MACAU, NVIDIA HK; Zhang Ji, Senior Staff Algorithm Engineer of the Alibaba Institute for Intelligent Computing; Shi Wei, ACG Hong Kong & Macao General Manager of Baidu International Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd; James Jiang, CTO and Principal Architect, Digital Native and Service Provider Industry of Cisco Greater China; Joe Chang, Regional Director of BytePlus HMT, BytePlus; Viki Song, Manager of Cross-border Channel Partnership, Xiaohongshu; Dr Peter Ng, Assistant Professor of Department of Computing and Rehabilitation Sciences of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Peter Hawkins, General Manager of Esri; Kudo Takashi, Communications Director of teamLab; and Dr Mike Wong, CTO & COO, FATface Production Ltd, Member of OneCool Group.

The forum will spotlight a series of transformative breakthroughs, including AI-powered digital content creation, the innovative potential of high-performance computing (HPC) in the entertainment industry, and the use of geospatial data to enhance entertainment experiences. The discussion sessions will also delve deeper into how technology is driving innovation and breakthroughs in films, short videos, and the cultural and creative industries, with topics including: “Cross-Sectoral and Cross-Regional Value of IP in the Cultural and Creative Industries from the Perspective of the Film ‘Kowloon Walled City’”; “Micro Entertainment: Personalisation, Data, and Social Community in a Flux Economy” etc. Notable speakers include Prof Jeffrey Shaw, Chair Professor at the Academy of Visual Arts, Hong Kong Baptist University; acclaimed film producer and screenwriter Manfred Wong; and renowned comic artist Andy Seto. The speakers will also explore the future development prospects of the “decentralised” entertainment economy, as well as the role of public entertainment in cultural tourism and the night economy.

On the first day of DELF 2024, AquaBloom International Sports Technology Group Limited (ABSG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to establish the Sports Technology Talent and Industry Development Centre. The Centre will bring specialised sports technology and management programmes to the Greater Bay Area, as well as international sports and sports tech study opportunities. ABSG, an ecosystem partner of Cyberport, engages business operations in the sports technology ecosystem. The MoU was signed by Mike Yang, Founder & CEO of ABSG, and Prof Ming Zhang, Director of the Research Institute for Sports Science and Technology (RISports), and Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Chair Professor of Biomechanics of PolyU, and witnessed by Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, and Prof Christopher Chao, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU.

Following the high note on its first day, DELF 2024 will continue to feature a diverse lineup of events over the next two days. From student drone show presentations to elderly esports tournaments, the forum showcases the breadth of Hong Kong’s thriving AI innovations and digital entertainment. The weekend will culminate in the prestigious NEXX Digital Entertainment Leader Awards, honouring the innovators driving the future of digital media in Hong Kong. The various workshops and experience zones will also be open until Sundays, provide the public a comprehensive opportunity to immerse themselves in the joys of digital entertainment.

