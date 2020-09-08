DiaSorin and MeMed partner to develop and commercialize novel host immune response based diagnostics solution

Licensing Agreement to add MeMed BV™, Immune System Based Protein Signature Test for Distinguishing between Bacterial vs. Viral Infections, to the broad DiaSorin LIAISONÒ test menu, available on LIAISONÒ analyzers

SALUGGIA, Italy and HAIFA, Israel, September 8, 2020 – DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) and MeMed have announced today the creation of a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of a novel, host-protein signature-based assay. Under the terms of the agreement, DiaSorin has obtained the rights to commercialize the proprietary MeMed BV™ test on its LIAISONÒ family of analyzers and, through this partnership, DiaSorin and MeMed will make the MeMed BV™ test available on over 5,000 LIAISONÒ XL and LIAISONÒ XS platforms installed worldwide.

A pioneer in the field of host immune response, MeMed developed MeMed BV™, a technology that integrates machine learning with measurements of three key host-immune proteins: tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL), interferon gamma induced protein-10 (IP-10), and C-reactive protein (CRP). The MeMed solution enables physicians to differentiate accurately between bacterial and viral infections, thus supporting fast and better-informed treatment and patient management decisions.

Distinguishing between bacterial and viral etiologies in acute infections has been a universal challenge for health care providers. Current practices such as medical history, physical findings and other medical tests provide incomplete answers. Failing to recognize the trigger of an infection may significantly alter the whole trajectory of patient care, including but not limited to the inappropriate use of antimicrobials that contribute to the growing global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Therefore, there is a pressing need for access to reliable and rapid information to aid clinicians in distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections in order to better manage their patients.

MeMed BV™ was developed and extensively validated by numerous collaborations carried-out by MeMed with leading academic centers and commercial partners, and has the potential to aid in transforming patient management. The test is backed by large high-quality, real-world data from over 15,000 patients, in addition to multinational, double-blind clinical studies, showing over 90% sensitivity and specificity (NPV>98%) in differentiating bacterial vs viral infections. MeMed BV™ was CE marked and has received AMAR clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“I’m really proud that DiaSorin is the first company to partner with MeMed for the scale-up of this novel test. This is an absolute breakthrough from a clinical standpoint, also considering the importance of reaching the most accurate and informed decisions for our patients during these difficult times,” said Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. “We are excited to have the chance to incorporate a new, cutting-edge test in our menu, making this new innovative technology available to our customers worldwide“.

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed’s CEO and co-founder, added: “We’re excited to partner with DiaSorin, a global leader in specialty, high-medical value diagnostics, and ideally placed to accelerate the reach of our MeMed BV™ test. This partnership will fast-track access to MeMed BV™, helping clinicians to better manage patients and potentially leading to better outcomes and cost savings for the healthcare system. It is also well aligned with our commercial strategy, complementing our direct sales approach via our platform MeMed Key™. We look forward to working closely with the DiaSorin team to help improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

About DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed at the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field, with 26 companies, 4 branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research and development centers.

For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide.

The extensive diagnostic testing offer, made available through continuous investments in research, positions DiaSorin as the player with the broadest range of specialty tests available within the diagnostic market, and identifies the Group as the “Diagnostic Specialist”.

More info at www.diasoringroup.com

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com .

