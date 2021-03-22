Dhir & Dhir Associates Sets Up India’s 1st Dedicated ESG Practice

NEW DELHI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor. It has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and a representative office in Japan. The firm has set up the ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) Practice led by Sonal Verma, who is a veteran in the Governance, Risk and Compliance space.

“India Inc. is now leaning seriously towards ESG related aspects as a matter of global business consciousness. Of course, the courts will have to dive further into the related laws and carve out a holistic approach covering elements like CSR, gender justice, etc. It is indeed a pleasure to have Sonal lead this practice as he comes with significant experience in the GRC space and global know-how on ESG best practices. We will ascertain and support our clients on the ESG front as well here on, “ said Alok Dhir, Founding & Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

Amidst many other strategic plans, the firm has recently forayed into an international partnership with Beyond Governance Ltd., London,UK, led by Ms. Erika Percival. They offer award-winning governance solutions and the synergy would provide world class qualitative advantage to clients globally.

“I am thankful and equally grateful to the firm for having entrusted me with the responsibility to lead the ESG Practice. For a decent time now, I have been working on the concept and discussing it with various stakeholders. It is indeed encouraging to have Mr. Dhir’s belief in setting up this dedicated practice desk,” said Sonal Verma, Partner & Global Leader – Markets & Strategy.

As a major industry engagement drive, the firm will organize discussions, brainstorming sessions, strategic alliances, publish whitepapers, etc.

“As a firm, we have always focussed on a diversified approach as far as building practice areas are concerned. It is a very strategic plan to expand the bouquet of services offered by the firm wherein we launched a dedicated COVID-19 advisory desk a few months back and now have forayed into ESG as a domain expert. We look forward to setting up more of such niche areas of practice so that we deliver much beyond the mainstream advisory practices,” said Poonam Bisht, Chief Executive Officer, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

