Desert highway collision kills four people

Four people were killed while another was severely injured Thursday morning after a trailer truck collided with a vehicle near the al-Qatrana bridge on the desert highway.

Rushing to the scene, the Civil Defense Department’s rescue crews found that three people had died as a result of the accident. They administered first aid to the injured and transferred them to the Karak public hospital.

In a statement to Petra, Director of the Karak public hospital Muath Maaitah confirmed that a fourth person succumbed to his injuries, adding that another is in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

