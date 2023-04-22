Deputy Minister of Interior inspects number of security belt points in capital Sana’a

Deputy Minister of Interior, Major General Abdul Majeed Al-Murtada, visited a number of security belt points in capital Sana’a.

The Deputy Minister of Interior exchanged Eid greetings with the Almoravids, conveying to them the congratulations and blessings of the Leader of the Revolution, the President and members of the Supreme Political Council and the leadership of the Ministry of Interior, on this solemn religious occasion.

He urged the importance of vigilance and a sense of security for all employees of the Ministry of Interior.

In turn, Al-Mujahideen expressed their thanks to the Deputy Minister of Interior and his entourage for this visit, and affirmed their keenness to carry out the tasks entrusted to them and to feel the national responsibility.

Source: Yemen News Agency