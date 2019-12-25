Deputizing for King, Daoud attends Bethlehem Christmas Midnight Mass

Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Sami Daoud, attended yesterday Midnight Mass held at the Church of the Nativity in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

These celebrations are held according to the Eastern Calendar for Greek Orthodox, Coptic, Assyrian and Ethiopian Christians.

Daoud conveyed the greetings of His Majesty and Jordanians to all Christians denominations.

The celebrations were attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian prime minister, and a number of religious figures.

