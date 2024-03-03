Depriving Palestinians of aid is a death sentence – Arab League

  • Date: March 4, 2024
Amman: The number of securities registered with the Securities Depository Center (SDC) in February amounted to 7.6 billion securities, with a total value of JD20 billion.

Domestic holdings by Jordanians accounted for 5.1 billion securities with a total value of approximately JD11.1 billion, while the aggregate holdings of the top 10 foreign nationalities comprised about 1.7 billion securities, with an estimated market value of JD7 billion.

According to the SDC, Saudi Arabia topped shareholders, accounting for JD1.1 billion.

