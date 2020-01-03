Depression forecast to bring cloudy, rainy conditions tomorrow

Cold weather conditions are expected, on Friday, with a chance for light showers in the northern and southern parts, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

Winds will be south-westerly moderate, picking up at times, the JMD added.

As for tomorrow, the Kingdom will be affected by cold air mass accompanied by depression centered over Cyprus, with a chance for light showers in the northern and central parts.

The JMD said that there will also be heavy rainfall, with the chances of flooding in valleys and low altitudes areas with brisk winds.

Temperatures in the capital Amman and the northern cities will reach a high of 11 degrees Celsius during the day, sliding to 4 degrees at night.

The southern region will feel a high of 11 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 1 degree, while in the port city of Aqaba, thermometers will stand at 21 degrees Celsius, sliding to 11 degrees at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency