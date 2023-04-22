The Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Nasser Al-Atefi, said on Saturday: “The Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden and their territorial waters are an exclusive Yemeni area, and our maritime sovereignty over them is complete, and we are responsible for providing the necessary protection for them, and securing regional and international navigation.”

The Minister of Defense confirmed, during a visit to the stationed members of the Fifth Military Region in Tuhaita, Al-Faza, Al-Hima coastal and Al-Jarrahi axes on the western coast, that “the time of guardianship over Yemen has passed forever.”

The Al-Atefi minister conveyed to the Almoravids and to all the free and honorable sons of Tihama, the congratulations and blessings of the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and the greetings of His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He explained that “the situation today, and at this stage, is heading towards calm and reaching a comprehensive peace, and this all depends on the sincerity of the intentions of the leaders of the coalition of aggression with what was agreed upon with the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council, and adherence to these understandings for the benefit of the region and its people, and in the forefront are the regional and international interests.” “.

The Minister of Defense warned the countries of the aggression coalition against any circumvention or maneuvers in dealing with these understandings, because any breach or evasion of any agreement or understanding will result in a loss for them, and will put them in endless predicaments.

He said: “Our sincere advice to the aggression, and to those who allied with them, is that they learn from previous lessons because our guns, cannons, missiles, and drones are ready, and they must make sure that the upcoming battles will not be inside Yemen as they imagine, but will be in the joints of the distant depth of the aggression, which will make them well aware of the meaning of great pain.” .

He pointed out that “what is happening today in terms of talks with the countries of aggression, and what is proposed by the revolutionary leadership represented by Sayyid Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who manages the stage’s data with wisdom, farsightedness, breadth and horizon, prioritizing the interest of the Yemeni people, as well as laying solid building blocks for security and stability in Yemen and the region.”

The Minister of Defense expressed his pride in what he witnessed during this visit of the high morale and readiness of the members of the Fifth Military Region, who had a major role in confronting the enemies on the western coast. He commended the competence and capabilities of the military region’s command, which has the upper hand in the successes, achievements and victories achieved against the aggression and its mercenaries.

He addressed the heroic Almoravids: “You are the glory of Yemen and the future of the nation, and on whom the leadership and the Yemeni people bet, after God Almighty, in supporting Islam and Muslims against the enemies, dependents, and normalizers with the Zionist enemy.” He stressed that “the Yemeni armed forces will be the thorn in the neck of the Zionists and those who support them.” .

Major General Al-Atefi praised the distinguished role of the brave sons of Tihama, and the sacrifices they made on this front alongside the members of the armed forces.

He said: “We thank the people of Tihama from the bottom of our hearts who have tasted woe to the enemies, and inflicted upon them bitter defeats on the western coast front, and what I observed today of high readiness and morale is a source of pride and glory, which made us reach complete conviction that the invaders will not stay in the land of Yemen for long, and in it such valiant heroes and free and honorable men”.

While the logistician of the Fifth Military Region, Brigadier General Hamza Abu Talib, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that “the enemy, in this sensitive stage of the armistice (the stage of no peace and no war), bet that the members of the Yemeni armed forces would be lazy and weak, but what we found today of high morale it reflects what the enemies expected.”

He said, “The heroes increased during periods of truce in faith, steadfastness, training, fortification, and qualification to confront aggression and mercenaries.”

In turn, the commander of the Seventh Brigade, Humat al-Sahel, Brigadier General Abdullah Abdo al-Atifi, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the visit of the Minister of Defense to the stationed in the fields of pride and dignity.

He said, “It is a great blessing for the Minister of Defense to be present with the stationed in the positions of heroism and courage,” noting that “these truces have increased their awareness, insight, faith, and military preparation, which makes them ready for all options.”

He added, “We renew the pledge and loyalty to the leader of the revolution, and we say to him: We are fully prepared, and the people of Tihama are steadfast and remain faithful to the pledge and loyalty in fighting the enemies until God writes victory for us.”

