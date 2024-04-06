Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Climbs to 33,137

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave since October has risen to 33,137 martyrs and 75,815 wounded, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces have committed new four massacres against families in the Gaza enclave during the past 24 hours of them 46 martyrs and 65 injured were whisked off to hospitals, the ministry said in its daily statistical report.

The report added that with the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 183rd day, still there are several victims laying under the rubble and on roads, with the paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach out to them.

Source: Qatar News Agency