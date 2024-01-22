Dark Rhiino Security Announces Insurance+

DUBLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Cyber insurance coverage is getting more difficult to attain and premiums are increasing substantially. In response, Dark Rhiino Security, Inc. and Liberty Insurance Agency, an industry-leading Insurance Broker, have partnered in a move to simplify the cyber insurance application and approval process and lower premiums for mid-market organizations.

By countering this trend, Dark Rhiino Security is leveraging the strength of its "Defense-in-Depth" offering as a "benchmark for insurers to be able to provide expedited approvals and more cost-effective cyber insurance for our customers," says CEO Kevin Casey. Dark Rhiino Security asserts that the partnership will help its small- and mid-sized business customers improve their security posture and decrease business risk – touting premium savings of up to 30%.

Cyber Insurance at Scale

Through Dark Rhiino Security’s Insurance+ Program, businesses will achieve cybersecurity aligned with DHS’s [Department of Homeland Security] advanced directive for Defense-in-Depth. Dark Rhiino Security’s approach is composed of 11 layers containing processes, technologies, and controls, which materially reduce exposure. Cyber insurance underwriters, according to Dark Rhiino Security, consider these controls to be critical in protecting against ransomware and other cybersecurity incidents. Dark Rhiino Security is backing its fully managed Defense-in-Depth offering with its own insured guarantee to subscribers of Defense-in-Depth. The promise of payment from the guarantee fulfills and increases the deductible on the primary Cyber Insurance Policy from Chubb, lowering premiums.

The company’s CEO, Kevin Casey, explained the advantages of the partnership with Liberty Insurance Agency:

"When you have great security, why isn’t that recognized by the insurance industry? We want to connect the two and solve the broader risk challenge for organizations. It’s simple, keep customers protected with our DEFENSE IN DEPTH, and reward that effort with easy and cost-effective cyber insurance."

"Dark Rhiino Security and Liberty Insurance Agency’s partnership is a game changer for organizations who must strengthen their security posture. We’re excited to deliver much-needed peace of mind by helping these small- and mid-sized organizations receive the best terms, conditions, and pricing the Insurance Marketplace has to offer," says Kevin Heher, President, Liberty Insurance Agency.

