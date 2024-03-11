Dar Al-Ifta: Tomorrow, Monday, is first day of holy month of Ramadan



The Fatwa House in the Republic of Yemen announced that tomorrow, Monday, March 11, 2024, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH was investigated by a group of people, and some of them were not able to see it due to the presence of some clouds , dust on the horizon, and some of them reported that they did not see it despite the good weather they had, and given what is confirmed by astronomical programs and astronomical monitoring bodies that the crescent of the month of Ramadan will set about a quarter of an hour after sunset today, Sunday, corresponding to 3/10/2024 AD, and given the proven sighting of the crescent in a number of Islamic countries, the sighting is proven to have a sighting for us, and what is confirmed takes precedence over the negative, and therefore tomorrow, Monday, corresponding to 3/11/2024 AD, is the first day of blessed month of Ramadan.

On this precious occasion, we congratulate the leadership, govern

ment, and people of Yemen in particular, and the Islamic nation in general, and we ask God Almighty to bring this holy month to all Muslims with goodness and blessings, and that God include everyone in it with pardon and forgiveness, and to help everyone in fasting and praying, reciting the scriptures, and following His good pleasures.

May everyone enter into His vast mercy, and may God bless our people in Yemen, Palestine, Gaza, and the rest of our Islamic nation with victory and triumph, and keep the hands of evil from us all with His grace and generosity. He is the Protector of that and the One who is capable of it, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our Master Muhammad and his pure family.

Issued by the Fatwa House in the Republic of Yemen on 29 Shaaban 1445 AH corresponding to 3/10/2024 AD.

Source: Yemen News Agency