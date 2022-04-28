Dante Labs selected to provide genetic testing for Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, jointly developing mRNA cancer vaccines

ADSCC and Dante Labs sign agreement

Dr. Yendry Ventura Carmenate, General Manager at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Carlo Logli, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Dante Labs, signed the agreement at the ADSCC premises in Abu Dhabi.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Labs, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce the company has been selected as the genetic testing provider for Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), the Abu Dhabi-based specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. In parallel, a joint R&D program has been launched focused on the development of a mRNA vaccine platform to identify individual cancer treatments.

“This collaboration with ADSCC is an important step forward in our strategy to provide the best clinical genetic services now to United Arab Emirates and in the Region. The goal is that partnerships like this will pave the way to a much wider adoption of genomics in additional clinical fields,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “It is clear that the UAE has become a global leader in the field of genomics, and we are pleased to invest in this innovative country.’’

Effective April 18, 2022, Dante has begun providing clinical genetic testing to ADSCC patients covering a wide spectrum of medical specializations and all testing will take place in Dante’s new Dubai laboratory.

“We are very excited and are looking forward to our upcoming collaboration with Dante,” said Dr. Yendry Ventura Carmenate, General Manager at ADSCC. “The combined experience of the professionals at the helm of this collaboration gives us absolute assurance in the success of this very ambitious endeavor. Working together with Dante Labs provides us with an excellent opportunity to further boost the status of United Arab Emirates as the worldwide leader in both genomics and innovative healthcare practices, aimed at the eradication of deadly diseases throughout the world for the greater good of humanity.”

In addition to genomic testing services, Dante and the ADSCC will partner on the launch of an R&D program with a focus on personalized treatments for oncology patients, and eventually the development of cancer vaccines.

“The hope with testing programs like ours with ADSCC is that it will pave the way for wider adoption of genomes in other areas such as R&D and training programs,” said Professor Mattia Capulli, Chief Scientific Officer of Dante Laboratories. “The mRNA technology is extremely promising for infectious diseases. We are convinced that the joint R&D program will deliver solid results in oncology treatments very soon and will lead to new types of vaccines in oncology and other clinical areas.”

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is an Abu Dhabi-based specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine techniques, as well as delivering cutting-edge research on stem cells in the region.

The Center was founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for highly specialized medical services and treatments. Equipped with the latest technologies, medical devices which are unique to the region, and a team of internationally recognized doctors working hand in hand with researchers, ADSCC is the first of its kind in the UAE.

The Center focuses primarily on harvesting, processing, characterizing and storing cell products for clinical application in both regenerative medicine and hematopoietic transplantation. It aims to streamline and develop new processes related to stem cell therapy and research, in order to both serve our team of doctors’ clinical needs and become a referral center for the region.

Contacts:

Laura D’Angelo

VP of Investor Relations

ir@dantelabs.comI’m +39 0862 191 0671

www.dantelabs.com

info@adscc.ae

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/api/ResourceLibraryFile/DownloadFile?source=pnr&Id=76811dae-c095-4504-a5b6-34da0ca44892