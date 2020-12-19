Customers Adopt GameChange’s 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest™ configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: “As module prices fall, GameChange Solar’s MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125

email: derick.botha@ gamechangesolar.com

Related Links

https://www.gamechangesolar. com/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1387812/Solar_Panel.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/292966/GameChange_Solar_ Logo.jpg