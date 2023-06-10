Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Orders Hosting 1,000 Pilgrims of Families of Martyrs, Prisoners, and Wounded Palestinians

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has given instructions that 1,000 pilgrims, including families of martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians, be allowed to perform Hajj for this year 1444 AH as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, supervised and implemented annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh thanked and expressed appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince care and continuous support for the families of the martyrs and wounded in Palestine, enabling them to perform the Hajj ritual as part of the program.

“The continuation of this generous gesture toward the Palestinian who perform Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is a reaffirmation of its positive results and the depth of the relationship that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has with the Palestinian people, and his great interest in and appreciation of the families of the Palestinians martyrs,” said Al Al-Sheikh.

The minister added that this initiative will have a great impact on the Palestinians and help ease their pain, and that it is carried out of compassion for their suffering, especially for the families of the martyrs, of prisoners, and of the wounded.

The services provided by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to the guests as part of the program touch on all Hajj rituals, including visits to the Prophet’s Mosque and historical places, cultural and scientific meetings, and coordination of meetings with the imams of the Two Holy Mosques; all this is done by making use of modern technology and artificial intelligence, as per the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to facilitate hosting the pilgrims.

Al Al-Sheikh also talked about the preparation of plans, studies and field equipment to ensure the success of the program, done in cooperation with various relevant government sectors to serve the guests from their arrival until their departure.

Source: Saudi Press Agency