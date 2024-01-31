CSRHub Connects to Corporate Register

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / CSRHub:

CSR Data Partnership

Corporate Register is the world’s most comprehensive online database of non-financial reporting, with over 203,000 reports profiled from over 28,100 organizations. Of these, over 189,300 reports are from over 26,500 companies (the remaining reports are from non-corporates such as universities, governments, trade associations, etc.).

CSRHub recently connected the 54,000+ entities it tracks (which also includes both corporate and non-corporate organizations) to more than 11,000 of the 28,000+ entities that Corporate Register tracks. Our users can now discover if Corporate Register has corporate responsibility reports in its files for these entities.

This association produced an immediate and satisfying result! We found that the average overall rating of entities who have a report in Corporate Register’s system was 54.3-substantially above the average for all entities that CSRHub tracks. The outperformance of reporting companies was especially strong in Environment Policy & Reporting (6.0 points above average) and Training, Health & Safety (6.1 points above average). But reporting companies outperformed significantly on all twelve of CSRHub’s subcategory topics.

See "Entities That Issue Corporate Sustainability Reports Have Better Than Average Overall Ratings"

Corporate Register not only records whether or not an entity reports-it also absorbs and analyzes each report it discovers. It stores the original report and then tags it with data such as which standards an entity adhered to, how long its report was, and which consulting firm or design firm was involved in producing the report.

Now that we have connected our data set with this rich resource of reporting information, we can do further studies to help guide corporate sustainability managers towards more effective reporting. We hope those in our community who want to view reports from individual entities (Corporate Register’s online archive stretches back to the beginnings of non-financial reporting in the early 1990s) will contact Corporate Register to request further information.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world’s broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings help drive corporate, investor and consumer ESG decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSRHub

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View the original press release on accesswire.com