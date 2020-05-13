Crown Prince Foundation, KBW Ventures team up to support tele-education efforts

The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and KBW Ventures, a Saudi asset management company, have concluded a partnership aimed at supporting Jordan’s tele-education efforts initiated in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the partnership, which was announced on Wednesday, a total of 25 internet-connected caravans will be provided to serve as makeshift classrooms in the southern governorate of Tafileh to ensure students receive proper education until regular study is resumed.

The caravans will also be supplied with the necessary equipment and devices and will utilize power generations to ensure uninterrupted service.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Tammam Mango, CEO of the Crown Prince Foundation said: “Our partnership with KBW Ventures is part of national efforts aimed at supporting distance learning; something already in line with the Crown Prince Foundation’s for enabled and ambitious youth.”

“We have noticed a major challenge in a number of regions, especially remote ones, pertaining to the ability to access distance learning tools. Hence, coordination has been made to support the efforts of the Ministries of Education, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, so that students can leverage these classrooms in the current stage and in the future,” she added.

In the same context, Mohammad Khirfan of KBW Ventures said that the partnership is in line with the aspirations and goals of the company in playing a social role and maintaining a true partnership with the young Jordanian society. He added that the company was directly ordered by its CEO, His Highness Prince Khalid bin Al-Walid bin Talal, to provide everything possible to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency