Crowds Perform Isha and Tarawih Prayers at Prophet’s Mosque on 27th Night of Ramadan

Madinah: The Isha and Tarawih prayers were conducted in the Prophet’s Mosque on the 27th night of Ramadan to observe Laylat al-Qadr during the last ten nights. The spiritual atmosphere was marked by security, safety, tranquility, reverence, and stability, with integrated services in place.

The corridors of the Prophet’s Mosque were filled early with worshippers from inside and outside the Kingdom. The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, in coordination with various departments and relevant authorities, took great care to fully prepare the mosque and make all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

Their goal was to help visitors spend their time in remembrance and worship and to work on developing and facilitating services for those visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

