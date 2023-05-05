Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on this day, May 5th

On this day, May 5, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression and its mercenaries targeted citizens, their properties, airports, universities, and residential neighborhoods in a number of provinces, killing and injuring dozens and caused great destruction.

On May 5, 2015, the Saudi enemy targeted the areas of Al-Malaheedh, Al-Dhahir and Wadi Lyh in Sa’ada province with 22 missiles and artillery shells, and Al-Hajla area in the Razih district with two missiles, and bombed the Al-Saba and Al-Manzala area in Al-Zaher border district, with two missiles and 5 mortars, in addition to bombing the Jarman station in Al-Talh junction in the Sahar district.

While the aggression warplanes launched three raids on Al-Qafl and Al-Abla, and several raids on the city of Saada, it also launched three raids on the Fella area, four raids on the Ahma area, one raid on the Al-Talh area, and another on the Mandaba area in the Baqim district, targeting farms and infrastructure.

The aggression warplanes targeted, in a series of raids, the village of Al-Omra in the Razih district and the Bani Ma’een area in the Ghamr district.

The enemy’s artillery shelled the areas of Al-Hajla, Shada and Al-Hassama border with a number of shells, while nine shells and rockets fell on the areas of Al-Safia, Jabal Al-Sabah and Muthalath Shada.

The enemy bombarded with artillery and missiles the border areas in Baqim.

The aggression launched raids on a number of areas in Marib province, using internationally prohibited weapons and bombs, which caused a series of huge explosions and a mass of flames in a number of locations.

On this day in the year 2016, the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Bani Bariq area in the Nehm district of Sana’a province, a raid on the Serwah district, and three raids on Jabal Hailan in the Marib province.

The mercenaries of the aggression also intensively targeted, with missiles and artillery, the Bani Bariq area in Nehm, and bombed the areas of Al-Dhabab and Kalaba in Taiz with tank shells. They also targeted, with medium and heavy weapons, areas in Al-Jahmaliya, Bir Pasha, Sofitel, Thaabat, Al-Aqrudh in Al-Misrakh and the air defense camp in Taiz.

The mercenaries bombed the Al-Matoun district with artillery, and targeted, with various types of weapons, the Al-Maslub district in Al-Jawf province.

On May 5, 2017, two citizens were killed and three others were injured in a raid launched by the aggression’s warplanes on a transport vehicle in the Mawza district in Taiz province. The warplanes also launched three raids on the same district, one of them targeted a school, four raids on the Al-Mokha junction, and 18 raids on the Khaled camp and its surroundings in the district, and the aggression warships fired 11 missiles at the camp.

The hostile aircraft launched a raid near the Al-Waziaya junction. Five citizens were killed by a mortar shell fired by the mercenaries of the aggression on their house in the Kalaba area of the Salh district of Taiz province.

The warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Ramdah area in the Serwah district in Marib, while the aggression’s mercenaries targeted, with intense artillery and missile bombardment, the areas of Al-Rabiah, Al-Matar and Wadi Noa’ in the district.

The aggression warplanes dropped a cluster bomb on the Sabreen area in Khabb wa ash Sha’af district in Al-Jawf province, while it launched more than 11 raids on separate areas in the Haradh and Midi districts in Hajjah province.

On this day in the year 2018, two citizens were killed as a result of a raid by the aggression’s warplanes on a farm in the Al-Jarba area of Al-Jarrahi district, Hodeida province, and the warplanes launched two raids on Al-Kathib area in Hodeida city.

Five citizens of one family, including women and children, were killed, and a car and a tiller were destroyed, in addition to the death of a number of sheep and the destruction of the family’s property, as a result of two raids of the aggression, which targeted a house in the Al-Zabiya area in the border district of Baqim, Sa’ada province.

The aggression launched 13 raids on separate areas in the same district, and ten raids on the districts of Haradh and Midi in Hajjah province.

On May 5, 2019, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on Al-Amshiyya area in Harf Sufyan district, Amran province.

A citizen was killed by mercenary snipers east of Hays district, while artillery shelling targeted citizens’ homes in Al-Shuhada Street in Hodeida city, wounding a number of them.

The mercenaries of the aggression bombed Hodeida airport with more than 17 artillery shells and various machine guns, and targeted the College of Engineering and separate areas near Al-Qimah Hotel with medium machine guns, guided missiles and mortar shells, Al-Dhabyani neighborhood, towards Al-Ittihad Hotel and a house in the 7th of July residential area.

They also bombed with 72 shells farms and citizens’ properties south and west of the city of al-Tuhaita, and targeted the besieged city of al-Durayhimi with artillery and machine guns, and bombed with more than 46 Katyusha rockets, 44 mortar shells and 20 commando shells, houses and citizens’ properties in the villages of al-Zafaran and al-Sheikh shop in the district, which led to the burning of two houses.

On this day in the year 2020, the aggression warplanes launched four raids on Wadi Jarah and east of Mount Twillaq in the Jizan sector, five raids on Majzar district in Ma’rib province, and a raid on Nihm district in Sana’a province.

The mercenaries of the aggression created a combat fortification on Al-Khamseen Street in the city of Hodeida, and bombed separate areas in the governorate with 35 artillery and missile shells, and with various gunshots.

On May 5, 2021, the aggression launched five raids on the Serwah district, two raids on the Madghal district in Ma’rib province, and two raids on Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province.

In Hodeida province, the spy warplanes dropped bombs on Al-Faza in Al-Tahita district and Hays district, and the mercenaries targeted, with artillery shelling and various gunshots, several areas in the province.

On this day in the year 2022, a citizen was killed as a result of a mine explosion left over from the aggression remnants in the village of Al-Zafaran in Hodeida province.

The spy plane launched two raids on Hays, while the mercenaries created combat fortifications, and bombed separate areas in the province with 37 artillery shells and various bullets.

The reconnaissance aircraft of the aggression launched a raid on citizens’ homes and al-Qalb area in the Al-Barh district of Taiz province, and the mercenaries created combat fortifications and paved a way in Al-Dhabira, Jizan.

The mercenaries targeted, with artillery shelling, west of Al-Kanb and south of Al-Shabaka in Sa’ada province, Haradh in Hajjah province, Al-Atfin, Al-Qa’dain, Al-Aqsha’, Al-Shahla, and Abraq in Jawf province, and the areas of Al-Fakher, Hajar Battar and Sabeer in Al-Dhalea province, and Al-Mutta’an, Al-Faridah and Tabbab in Jizan.

Mercenaries also opened fire on citizens’ homes and separate areas in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Sa’ada, Al-Dhalea, Bayda and the border fronts.

