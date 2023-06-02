Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on this day 2 June

On this day, 2 June, the warplane of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression committed horrific crimes against the Yemeni people in which dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed.

On 2 June 2015, 13 citizens were killed and 16 wounded in raids of aggression warplanes against Al-Jimida shops, shops and houses of Daghsan Tali’ al-Sabri and Souq al-Khafji in Sahar province of Sa’ada.

The aggression warplane targeted with a series of airstrikes the premises of the Higher Teachers’ Institute, the Commercial Technical Institute and the textbook warehouses of the Education Office in Sa’ada, while enemy forces rocketed the Bani Sayyeh area of the Razih district.

In Sana’a province, three women and three children were killed and four others were injured as a result of a raid by the aggression’s warplanes on three homes for citizens in the Al-Ara area in the Hamdan district, which led to their complete destruction.

The hostile aircraft launched a series of raids on the tourist village of Al-Dhabab and the homes of citizens in the Al-Ta’aziah district, which resulted in the injury of a number of citizens, in addition to Jabal Aman, the areas of Al-Hashmah, Al-Dhabab, Al-Arbaeen Al-Shamali Street, and the vicinity of Jabal Jarrah in Taiz province.

The aggression launched a series of raids on the city of Haradh and its environs in Hajjah governorate, and on the strategic Mount Hailan in Marib province.

Several raids targeted Aden International Airport and the Arish and Khormaksar regions in Aden Governorate, and other raids were launched on the city of Zinjibar in Abyan province. It also targeted the Qa’tabah city stadium in Dhalea governorate with three missiles, citizens’ homes, and the government complex, which led to the death of one citizen.

Six citizens were injured, and a large number of houses were damaged in Bir Abu Shamla, Old Sana’a, and Tahrir, as a result of the aggression’s air raids on the headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces in the capital, Sana’a.

On this day in the year 2016, a child was injured when the mercenaries of aggression targeted a citizen’s house with a Katyusha missile in the Usaylan district of Shabwa governorate, while the hostile aircraft launched a raid on the Al-Alam area in the same district.

The aggression warplanes launched three raids on the village of Al-Qran, south of the capital, Sana’a, while missile and artillery bombardment of the aggression’s mercenaries targeted the areas of Melh, Jabal Al-Houl, Wadi Melh and Mubda’a in the Nehm district of Sana’a governorate.

A citizen was killed by snipers of the aggression’s mercenaries in Al-Mudhaffar neighborhood in the center of Taiz, and the mercenaries shelled with artillery and machine-guns the residential areas in Ghurab, Jabal Al-Shabaka, Azzan and Al-Qushouba in Al-Waziya district, and they also launched missile strikes on Al-Omari schools and the city of Dhubab.

In Jawf Governorate, the warplanes launched raids on Al-Maslub district and Al-Saqiya area in Al-Ghail district, while the mercenaries targeted citizens’ homes with Katyusha rockets and artillery in Al-Maslub and Al-Matoun districts.

The aggression warplanes targeted Harf Sufyan district, Amran governorate, with ten raids.

On June 2, 2017, a citizen was killed and four others were injured today as a result of gunfire by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Munabbih, Sa’ada Governorate.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Mandaba area in the Baqim district, which caused severe damage to the citizens’ property.

On this day of the year 2019, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on the Qaa Al-Jamea area in Al-Sabra district, Ibb governorate, which resulted in material damage to buildings and facilities in the area.

It also launched two raids on the Al-Saifi area in the Sahar district in Saada governorate.

In Hodeida Governorate, mercenaries targeted with machine guns a mobile round and the outskirts of 50th Street and Al-Dabiani neighborhood in the city, and bombed with 18 mortar shells and a number of guided missiles and various machine guns many areas in Al-Durayhimi district, which led to damage to the homes and property of citizens.

The mercenaries also bombed separate areas in the Jabaliya area of Al-Tuhaita district with 8 artillery shells and light and medium weapons.

On June 2, 2020, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Matma district, a raid on the Khabb wa ash Sha’af district in Jawf governorate, and a raid on the Asnaf junction of Asfan area in the Jahana district in Sana’a governorate.

In Ma’rib governorate, the hostile aircraft targeted the Najd Al-Ataq area in the Serwah district with eight raids, six raids on the Medghal district, and two raids on the Majzar district.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Baqim district, four raids on the Al-Fara district in the Kataf district in Sa’ada governorate, and three raids on the Hayran district in Hajjah governorate.

The mercenaries bombed with 76 artillery and rocket shells, and with various live bullets, separate areas in Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

On this day in the year 2021, five citizens were injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling that targeted populated villages in the Al-Sheikh and Al-Raqo areas of the Munabbih district of Saada governorate.

The aggression warplanes launched 14 raids on the Serwah district, a raid on the Medghal district in Ma’rib governorate, and two raids on the Al-Dhahra area in the Khabb wa ash Sha’af district in Jawf governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression created combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya in Al-Tuhaita district, and a drone dropped five shells in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi.

On June 2, 2022, a child was killed and her mother and brother were injured when the mercenaries bombed a house with a tank in the Umm Al-Khashab area of Al-Zahir district, Bayda governorate, and the armed reconnaissance warplanes launched a raid on Al-Awla area in Al-Matma district, Jawf governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression created fortifications in the Al-Hammad square in the Hamadan axis and west of Al-Manzala in the cemeteries in Saada governorate, and around the city of Marib, and they fired intensively at citizens’ homes and separate areas in the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Dhalea and the border fronts.

The aggression’s mercenaries targeted, with intense artillery shelling, the eastern Balq and Al-Rawdah in the Ma’rib province, Al-Mazraq in the Hajjah governorate, Al-Maryash, Al-Musaina, Al-Kabsa, and Al-Wadi in the Razih district, and in Jabal Kazem in the Al-Malaheez district, and Al-Shabaka in al-Madafin in Saada province.

Intense artillery shelling of the mercenaries also targeted Bab Ghalaq in Al-Dhalea Governorate, Wadi Jarah and Jabal Qambura in Jizan region, Jabal Al-Omda and Al-Shabaka in Najran region, and several areas in Hodeida province.

