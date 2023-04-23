Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on April 23

In the same day, April 23, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression warplanes targeted educational facilities, homes and farms of citizens, and wedding parties, which led to martyrs and injuries in full-fledged war crimes.

On April 23, 2015, the aggression launched an air strike on the Community College in Yarim district, Ibb governorate, which resulted in severe damage to classrooms, equipment and devices, and the collapse of two neighboring houses on the heads of their residents, which led to the death of the owner of one of the two houses and the injury of 14 others, and four other nearby houses were damaged. with varying damage.

The aggression warplanes targeted the Training and Rehabilitation Institute in the Al-Sahul area in Ibb, which caused severe damage to its buildings. It also targeted the security area in the Al-Kadad area, adjacent to the Al-Qafr and Al-Makhader districts, which led to the death of a citizen from the region.

The aggression launched raids on Hodeidah International Airport, targeting the runway and the VIP lounge, which caused it to be out of service.

On this day in the year 2016, the aggression warplanes launched three raids on the Al-Jand area in the Al-Ta’iziyah district in Taiz, while the mercenaries bombed a plastic factory on Al-Arbaeen Street in the Kalaba area, which caused it to catch fire.

The mercenaries of the aggression also bombed with artillery and mortar shells the farms of the citizens in Wadi Iber and the homes of the citizens in the Al-Ardi area in the Al-Ghail district of Al-Jawf governorate, and fired at the Al-Ardi area in the same district, and they also fired a number of shells and bullets at Al-Bayda area in the Al-Maslub district.

In Taiz governorate, the mercenaries of the aggression in Al-Aqrud targeted the Al-Khalil area and the Khadir district in Taiz with medium weapons.

The mercenaries of the aggression targeted a number of areas in Asilan district, Shabwa, with artillery and missile strikes.

On April 23, 2017, the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Sanhan and Bani Bahloul districts in Sana’a governorate, which caused severe damage to private property and citizens’ farms.

On this day in the year 2018, the death of President Saleh al-Sammad was announced after he was targeted by an air strike by the aggression warplanes in Hodeidah Governorate.

33 citizens were killed and 55 others were wounded in two raids by the aggression, which targeted a wedding party in the Al-Raqqa area in the Bani Qais district of Hajjah governorate.

On April 23, 2019, a citizen was killed by Saudi border guard fire in the border directorate of Monabeh in Saada governorate, and two citizens were injured and a number of livestock died in Saudi missile and artillery shelling on populated villages in the same district.

The aggression’s mercenaries also targeted a citizen’s house in the village of Mallaha in Al-Masloub district, Al-Jawf Governorate, with Katyusha rockets.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, a military bulldozer for the mercenaries of the aggression built combat fortifications at the Maqbanah junction in the Hays district, and the mercenaries bombed separate areas north of Hays with artillery.

The mercenaries of the aggression also targeted with ten Katyusha rockets south of the village of Mahal al-Sheikh in the Kilo 16 area in the Ad-Durayhimi district, and they bombed Hodeidah airport with artillery and targeted the July 7 area with machine guns.

On the same day, the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Jarban camp in the Sanhan district of the Sana’a governorate, and a raid on the Humaid Jabal al-Ajouz area in the al-Qubaytah district of the Lahj governorate.

On this day in the year 2020, the aggression’s mercenaries targeted with artillery shells the house of Abdullah Al-Khader Haydan in the village of Dhi Musal in the Mukairas district of Al-Bayda governorate, which led to the death of his 3-year-old son Salem, the injury of three of his family members, and the house and neighboring houses were damaged.

The aggression’s mercenaries also targeted, with artillery shelling, the inhabited village of Nati’ district in the same governorate, which damaged a number of citizens’ homes.

The forces of aggression fired three artillery shells and two Katyusha missiles at the Al-Zuhur neighborhood in the city of Hodeidah, and seven artillery shells towards Al-Dhabiani neighborhood, and targeted Al-Khamseen Street with three guided missiles and a number of artillery shells, and also bombed Hodeidah Airport with mortar shells.

The forces of aggression bombed the village of al-Qurashiyya in the Beit al-Faqih district with more than 14 shells, and Muthalath al-Udayn in the Hays district with five mortar shells, while the village of al-Dahfash on the besieged outskirts of al-Durayhimi was targeted with heavy calibers.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Faraa area in the border district of Kitaf in Saada governorate, while Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in the border districts of Razih, Shada, Baqim and Monabbih.

The aggression warplanes also launched seven raids on Majzar district in Ma’rib governorate, two raids on the network in Najran, and six raids on Majazah in Asir.

On this day in the year 2021, the aggression warplanes launched 12 raids on Marib governorate, targeting 11 raids, including the Serwah district and a raid on the Medghal district.

While the forces of aggression created combat fortifications in Al-Jabalia and Kilo 16 in Al-Hodeidah, the spy planes dropped bombs on Al-Jabalia, and the mercenaries bombed separate areas in the governorate with artillery and bullets.

A citizen was injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the border district of Munabbih in Saada governorate, while the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the city of Haradh in Hajjah governorate.

On April 23, 2022, the forces of aggression in Al-Hodeidah governorate created combat fortifications in Al-Jabalia and Hays, and three raids by spy planes on Hays and Al-Jabaliya, and the mercenaries bombed separate areas in the governorate with artillery and bullets.

