Crimes of American-Saudi aggression coalition on this day, October 20

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition aircraft launched dozens of raids targeting citizens’ homes and farms and infrastructure in a number of governorates, which led to martyrs, wounded, and massive damage.

On October 20, 2015, two citizens were martyred, a third was wounded, two houses were destroyed, and others were damaged as a result of the aggression’s aircraft targeting a number of homes in Ghamar and Al-Shawariq areas in Razih District, Sa’ada Governorate. The aggression aircraft also launched three raids on the Al-Ja’mla area in the Majz District, and a raid on the Ould Masoud area in the Sahar District, which caused destruction to homes of citizens and their farms.

The aggression aircraft destroyed, in three raids, a citizen’s house in the village of Beit al-Ahmar, a vineyard in Fort Afash, and a tomato farm between Sha’an and Sha’san in the Sanhan District of Sana’a Governorate. It also launched three raids on Jabal al-Raid in the Sabahah area in the Bani Matar District, causing major damage to agricultural lands and citizens’ property.

The enemy aircraft launched a series of raids on Al-Mashjah area, the strategic Haylan Mount, and the house of Sheikh Saleh bin Sawda Tuaiman in the Sarwah District, Marib Governorate.

On this day in 2016, three citizens from one family were martyred and their house was destroyed in a raid by the aggression aircraft that targeted it at the Baqim Junction, Baqim District in Sa’ada Governorate.

The aggression aircraft launched a raid on Al-Quwaish area, west of Al-Ghail District, a raid on Al-Saqiya area in Al-Masloub District in Jawf Governorate, and two raids on the Fandhakh people in the Bani Hashish District of Sana’a Governorate, which led to damage to agricultural lands.

On October 20, 2017, six citizens were martyred and four others were injured as a result of three enemy air raids on two homes in Al-Ghor area in Ghamr District, Saada Governorate, while five children were injured by the explosion of a cluster bomb left over by the aggression forces in Qahza area, north of the city of Sa’ada.

The aggression targeted the communications network in Sheda District with five raids, causing severe damage, and launched five raids on Al-Atfin area in Ketaf District, and a raid on a citizen’s house in Baqim District, which led to its destruction.

Two children were martyred and their mother was injured as a result of artillery shelling by the aggression’s mercenaries that targeted their house in Al-Mucha District in Taiz Governorate, while the aircraft launched a raid on Al-Omari schools in Thubab District in the same governorate.

A citizen was martyred and another was injured in three raids launched by the aggression aircraft on Al-Jar farms in the Abs District of Hajjah Governorate.

On this day in 2018, three women were martyred by artillery shelling by the aggression’s mercenaries on a house in Al-Haydin area in Al-Selw District, Taiz Governorate. A woman was also martyred by mercenary artillery shelling on a house in Al-Majawha area in Nihm District, Sana’a Governorate.

A citizen was injured by Saudi border guard fire in the Sheda border district of Sa’ada Governorate, and populated areas and villages in the Razih district were subjected to missile and artillery bombardment that affected citizens’ homes and property, causing material damage to them.

On October 20, 2019, a woman was injured and a number of livestock were killed, in a raid by the aggression’s aircraft on the Bani Sayyah area in the Razih District of Saada Governorate. It also launched a raid on Al Ammar area in Al-Safra’a District, a raid on the Bani Maeen area in the border Razih District, and two raids on the Baqim District.

A Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in the border Munabeh district, and the aircraft launched four raids on Al-Rabou’a in Asir.

In Hodeida Governorate, the mercenaries targeted nine artillery shells southeast of Muthallath Maqbaba in south of Hays, and bombed with artillery and heavy and medium machine-gun bullets Al-Jah Al-Ala area in Bayt Al-Faqih District.

On this day in 2020, the aggression aircraft launched two raids on Bahra area in Serwah District, a raid on Madghal District in the Marib Governorate, and three raids on Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Washaaf District in Jawf Governorate.

Drones launched four raids on 50th Street in the city of Hodeida, and Al-Jabaliya area in Al-Tuhita District, while the mercenaries bombed many areas in the governorate with 533 missiles, artillery shells, and various bullets.

On October 20, 2021, two citizens were martyred, two others were injured, and two African immigrants were fired by the Saudi army in Shuwaira area in Munabeh District of Sa’ada Governorate, while a citizen was injured as a result of an airstrike on Mahdha area in the Al-Safraa District.

Also in Sa’ada, the aggression aircraft launched three raids on the Sahar District, the same on Al-Dhahir District, and three raids on the Baqim District, while separate areas of the Sheda border district were subjected to missile and artillery bombardment.

The aggression aircraft launched 12 raids on Al-Juba District, two raids on Rahba District in Marib Governorate, a raid on Al-Mazraq area in Haradh District in Hajjah Governorate, three raids on Usilan District in Shabwa Governorate, and a raid on Al-Maraziq area in Khub Washa’af District in Jawf Governorate.

