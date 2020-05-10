COVID-19-related online platforms now under single website

All online platforms launched in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the Kingdom can now be accessed from a single website, according to the company developing these platforms.

The new website, https://one.gov.jo, serves as a landing page where visitors can navigate from there to other platforms and services launched following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mawdoo3, the developer of the website as well as the platforms.

The platforms, which can now be accessed from the website, include the following:

https://www.mouneh.jo/: A directory of companies and licensed applications that provide home delivery services in all governorates of the Kingdom.

https://www.stayhome.jo/: The website where movement permits are applied for and issued.

https://hemayeh.jo/: The site receiving requests from employers to implement the provisions of Defense Order No. 6 and the instructions and decisions issued under it.

http://delivery.mota.gov.jo/: The platform receiving requests from restaurants to provide delivery services.

https://darsak.gov.jo/: A free remote education platform.

https://safelyhome.gov.jo/: The platform receiving return requests from Jordanians abroad.

https://emed.hakeem.jo/index.php/ar: An online monthly medications distribution website.

https://www.mehan.jo/: A directory of companies and licensed applications offering repair and maintenance services in Jordan.

https://teachers.gov.jo/: A platform offering training for teachers on remote education.

https://www.ssc.gov.jo/arabic/: Registration in social security.

https://www.nahno.org/: Youth volunteering platform.

https://www.naua.org/: A platform intended to double charity work and promote a sense of social responsibility.

Furthermore, the website provides the download link of Cradar, an application allowing users to report illegal gatherings. Also, the emails to which construction and TV production permits can be found on the site.

Source: Jordan News Agency