COVID-19 kills 34 in Saudi

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 34 in Saudi Arabia within the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the Arabian Peninsula country to 4,049, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the Ministry of Health on Saturday as saying.

More than 790 tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period as the caseload tops 319,932, it added.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 295,842 patients had recovered from the disease after recording 779 recoveries today, the SPA said.

Source: Jordan News Agency