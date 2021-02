The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday saw a decrease, as some 23,300 people tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The DHSC said that COVID-19 killed 1,200 people in the last 24 hours while 1,245 deaths were reported the previous day.

The caseload in the UK stands above 3.9 million, the DHSC highlighted.

Source: Jordan News Agency