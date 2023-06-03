Coordinating Committee meeting of justice system in Sa’ada

The Coordinating Committee of the Justice System in Sa’ada province discussed today, headed by Sa’ada Governor Muhammad Jaber Awad, the level of implementation of its tasks and the outputs of its previous meeting.

He pointed to the need for criminal evidence in the province to have an evidence laboratory to facilitate its work, stressing the need for directors of directorates and executive offices to cooperate with judges to complete the files aggression crimes.

While the presidents of the province Court of Appeal, Judge Abdullah Mutahar Al-Dailami, and the Prosecution, Judge Ibrahim Jahiz, reviewed the level of implementation of the previous meeting decisions regarding the necessity of urgency and deciding on inheritance cases brought to the courts.

They stressed the importance of providing the needs of judges to facilitate field visits to the directorates, as well as the cooperation of the security services in documenting the aggression crimes.

For his part, Director of the Office of the General Authority for Endowments, Lutf Al-Awawi, reviewed the difficulties facing the office of the Authority and the need to grant endowment cases an urgent status by the judiciary.

