Consultative meeting in Sana’a to evaluate, improve services in private medical facilities



The Ministry of Public Health and Population held today,Saturday, a consultative meeting to evaluate , improve performance indicators and health services in private medical facilities.

The meeting reviewed the results of the evaluation of private hospitals, evaluation of performance indicators, pricing, the mechanism for improving , improving services and automation.

The Minister of Public Health and Population in the caretaker government, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil, confirmed that the results of the evaluation and classification of private facilities come within the framework of improving the medical services provided to the patient.

Dr. Al-Mutawakel called on all private hospitals to take advantage of Ramadan and make discounts to alleviate the suffering of citizens, urging hospitals that were rated below the standard to strengthen their efforts and improve their conditions to live up to the desired hope of providing high-end medical services.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mutahar Al-Marouni,

and Undersecretary for the Therapeutic Medicine Sector, Dr. Ali Jahaf, pointed out the importance of the meeting to announce the results of the evaluation of private hospitals with the aim of improving services.

They pointed out that the evaluation focused in its fourth session on the technical evaluation, in addition to the evaluation of the hospital infrastructure and improving services.

Source: Yemen News Agency