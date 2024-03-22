Consultative meeting for International Campaign to Prosecute Aggression AND Demand Compensation



A consultative meeting was held in Sana’a, organized by the Preparatory Committee for the International Campaign to Prosecute Aggression and Demand Compensation, with the participation of a number of officials, representatives of human rights organizations, and influential figures from Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Britain, and Australia.

The meeting, which was held via Zoom technology under the slogan ‘Yemen and Palestine are one body,’ discussed , approved the campaign’s work program , executive plan, and the formation of the preparatory committee was completed.

At the opening, a speech by Human Rights Minister in the caretaker government, Ali Al-Dailami, delivered on his behalf by Zain Abdullah, reviewed an overview of the international campaign, its goals, and its mechanism of action.

It pointed to the unity of the issue in Palestine and Yemen, pointing out that the Yemeni people, their revolutionary leadership, and the Supreme Political Council gave priority to supporting the Palestinia

n people and supporting them in restoring their rights in all fields, before all internal files and issues, despite the fact that Yemen is still suffering under the effects and consequences of a brutal, barbaric aggression caused by the largest humanitarian disaster in nine years.

While the participants praised the role of Human Rights Ministry in supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, and the efforts of Minister Al-Dailami in making the campaign a success.

A number of human rights organizations, the Federation, and international lawyers expressed their willingness to support the campaign, participate in it, and support it in pleadings before international courts.

Source: Yemen News Agency