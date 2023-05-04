Consultative Commission of GCC Supreme Council Holds 2nd Meeting of 26th Session

The Consultative Commission of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Supreme Council has held its second meeting of the 26th session over two days at the office of the Consultative Commission in Muscat, under the chairmanship of Chairman of the Current Session Dr. Ali Al-Issaie.

The Consultative Commission’s work at its meeting included endorsing the minutes of the commission’s first meeting and discussing the reports submitted to the commission by the committees charged with considering various topics.

Also, commission members visited the Council of State of Oman, where they were acquainted with terms of reference and functions of the council and the working mechanisms among its various sectors and bodies. The members also met with the Chairman of the Council of State of Oman, Abdul Malik Al-Khalili.

Source: Saudi Press Agency