Construction sector facing tremendous hardships, says JCC official

Jamal Abdel Mawla, representative of the construction sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said the construction-related institutions are facing “great” difficulties since the beginning of 2020, and have “deepened” substantially during the Covid19 crisis.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, he noted the activity of construction sector has declined since the beginning of 2020 by a “large” percentage, compared to the same period last year.

Stressing the need to help the sector and alleviate its hardships, he said the construction businesses employ thousands of workers, the majority of them Jordanians, adding the sector is “unable to meet its financial obligations and maintain business sustainability.”

The industry needs government support, similar to other economic sectors that were hit by the Covid-19 crisis, calling for granting the construction sector financial facilities with lowered interest rates to overcome challenges and sustain its operations, according to Abdel Mawla.

Source: Jordan News Agency