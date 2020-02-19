Connectria Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Connectria, a global provider of managed cloud services and cloud hosting, today announced that its dedicated, customer hosting environments have achieved HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification. HITRUST CSF Certification demonstrates Connectria’s commitment to maintaining the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI) and other sensitive data. HITRUST CSF Certification adds to the impressive list of independent audits and validations already achieved by Connectria including HIPAA/HITECH, SSAE 18 SOC 1 and SOC 2, PCI DSS, GDPR, CCPA, ISO 27000, FISMA, FERPA and more.

A unique aspect of HITRUST CSF is that it provides an actionable approach to compliance. While focused on the healthcare sector, HITRUST harmonizes existing, globally recognized standards including ISO 27000, GDPR, NIST, and PCI into a common framework that can be leveraged across many industries and security/compliance requirements. HITRUST doesn’t replace these standards, but HITRUST CSF certification is a powerful tool for organizations that need to demonstrate security and privacy compliance to federal and industry regulators.

“This is by far the most comprehensive compliance audit we’ve achieved,” said Christine Pitti, Connectria’s Head of Compliance Services. “Our data centers have been independently audited for HIPPA/HITECH compliance for many years as well as many other industry standards. HITRUST CSF gives our customers an added level of assurance that we’re following the most stringent standards to keep their data secure, with full documentation as proof.”

In addition to working directly with healthcare organizations, Connectria also partners with healthcare independent software vendors (ISVs), like ComplyAssistant, to deploy their offerings in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. “Our customers store PHI data in our systems, so compliance is very important to our business,” said James Schroeder, Cofounder of ComplyAssistant. “We’ve trusted Connectria to manage our customers’ cloud environments for more than a decade. HITRUST certification gives us an added assurance that we can pass on to customers wanting to use our SaaS certification application.”

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria has been ranked 15-times as a Best Place To Work, and provides award-winning cloud hosting, cloud managed services, cloud security, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. We were the 1st HIPAA compliant managed hosting company and the 1st company to deliver HIPAA and PCI compliance in AWS and Azure. We are also the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in the world. Through the addition of WSM in 2019, we have also become a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

At the core of Connectria is our No Jerks Allowed® company philosophy, where every employee goes “the extra mile” to take care of our customers. Being The Jerk Free Company® extends beyond our people too. We’re easy to do business with through flexible terms, scalable solutions, and straight-forward pricing to meet the technology needs of organizations of all sizes.

