Conference urges provision of comprehensive reproductive health services

Participants of the Linking and Learning conference on sexual reproductive health rights held in Amman recommended providing inclusive and comprehensive reproductive health services in public health centres.

Towards the end of the two-day conference, entitled “We Lead – Towards Achieving Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights and Resilience, ended on Monday, the participants demanded a review of national laws, legislation, policies and regulations governing reproductive health to be based on family health and include introductory procedures.

The participants, who represent CSOs, public institutions and national bodies, recommended activating the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law No. 20 of 2017 to provide platforms for information that is accessible and friendly to persons with disabilities.

They stressed the need for health service providers to report violence cases according to what was stated in the Protection from Domestic Violence Law No. 15 of 2017 and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law No. 20 of 2017 and to expand the base of partnerships between national institutions and CSOs.

The conferees focused on youth involvement and the stakeholders’ role in drafting action plans and creating community and youth coalitions to ensure sustainability.

The participants recommended activating policies to maintain the confidentiality and privacy of applicants and recipients of reproductive and sexual health services, the need to focus on remote areas, investment in mobile clinics, inclusion of mental health in health insurance provided to companies and institutions and activation of the referral system.

