Comprehensive curfew to start on Tuesday, end Sunday morning: PM

Amman, The government on Saturday announced that the comprehensive curfew, planned to be imposed after the parliamentary elections on Tuesday, will start at 9pm for businesses and 10pm for individuals and will end on Sunday November 15 at 6am.

According to a communiqué issued by Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, on Saturday, the curfew will begin immediately after concluding the voting process and closing the ballots.

Upon a request from the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the Prime Minister’s decision excluded candidates and delegates of the lists in polling and counting centers, in addition to heads, members and cadres of election committees in the field, local and international observers and media and journalists accredited by the IEC, until it announces the final results and sends them to the official gazette, while maintaining the Friday prayers procedures as is.

Earlier, the premier had asked the IEC commissioners for their opinion on the possibilty of imposing a comprehensive curfew after the polling process ends, based on the recommendation of Health Minister, Nazir Obeidat and Ministry’s Secretary-General for Epidemiological Affairs, official in charge of the coronavirus situation in the Kingdom, Wael Al Hayajneh, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Khasawneh also stressed the government’s keenness to support the IEC to make the electoral process a success.

Today, the IEC’s Board of Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the issue and endorsed the Prime Minister’s decision.

Source: Jordan News Agency