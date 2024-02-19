Communications Minister meets Saudi Media Minister, Iraqi Culture Minister in Riyadh



Riyadh: Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, met with the Saudi Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, and the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Al-Badrani, in two separate meetings on Monday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum, which kicks off Tuesday.

During his meeting with the Saudi Minister of Media, Mubaidin discussed ways to enhance media cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and to exchange expertise and visits between media institutions in the two countries in order to reflect on performance development and the strength of joint Arab work.

The Saudi minister lauded the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, and the need to strengthen them in various fields, especially in the media field.

In his meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, commended the ties between Jordan and Iraq and the keenness t

o strengthen them in various fields, especially in the media field.

The Iraqi minister praised the level of coordination and media cooperation between the two countries, which was reflected into memoranda of understanding between media institutions in the two countries and the exchange of visits between media delegations in the two countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency