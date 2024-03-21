Communications Minister: General Pardon will be King’s fourthSana’a City mayor begins plantation campaign for streets

Amman: Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen Wednesday said the draft general pardon law of 2024 is the eighteenth in the history of the Kingdom and the fourth during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Mubaideen stated, during a phone call on Al-Mamlaka TV, that the first general pardon law was issued during the era of King Abdullah, the founder, in 1924.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Mayor of Sana’a City, Hamoud Obad, on Thursday commenced a campaign to green middle footpaths of the Yemeni capital’s streets.

The campaign started in the Airport Street, Mayor Obad was briefed by his deputy on campaign aimed to plant 3,513 fruit trees and 67,000 flower trees, as part of greening session.

Source: Yemen News Agency