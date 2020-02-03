Cold weather prevails for three days

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Monday, but the weather will remain cold in most parts of the country, except for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, where it is forecast to be fair, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.

Daytime temperatures expected for today will reach 16 degrees Celsius in Amman, 11 in the northern cities and 12 in the southern governorates, dropping down at night to 6, 3 and 2 respectively. The weather will be warmer in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 25 and lows standing at 9, the JMD added.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring in similar weather conditions with low-altitude clouds and northwesterly to southwesterly moderate winds, blowing dust at times, the department predicted.

Source: Jordan News Agency