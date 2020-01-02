Cold weather forecast Thursday, depression Saturday

Cold weather conditions are expected to prevail on Thursday in most parts of the Kingdom, while it will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba with clouds at various altitudes and a chance for light showers in the northern and central regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Weather will turn colder later at night, and winds will be southwesterly moderate, the JMD said in its daily brief.

A dip in temperatures is forecast on Friday as cold and cloudy conditions will remain with a chance of light rain in the northern parts of the country. Winds will be southwesterly moderate to brisk, blowing dust in the Badia areas, the JMD added.

On Saturday, the Kingdom will be affected by a cold and wet air mass accompanied by a depression centered over the east of Cyprus, pushing thermometers down and bringing chilly and cloudy weather with rainfall at times in the nothern region extending at night to other areas. Winds will be southwesterly moderate to brisk, blowing dust in the Badia, the JMD further said.

Mercury levels in Amman and the northern cities will reach a high of 13 degrees Celsius during the day, dipping to 5 degree overnight. The southern region will feel a high of 12 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 2 degrees, while in the port city of Aqaba, thermometers will stand at 22 degrees Celsius, sliding to 12 degrees at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency