Cold, rainy weather conditions expected today

A tangible drop in temperatures and scattered showers on Friday are expected, namely, in the northern and central regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Friday.

Winds will be northwesterly brisk, sometimes reaching 60-70 kilometers per hour, the JMD noted.

As for tomorrow, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, with northwesterly moderate winds.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 13 degrees Celsius during the day, sliding to 5 degrees at night.

Highs in the port city of Aqaba will hike up to 27 degrees, while lows will stand at 12 degrees at night.

