Cold air mass to bring rainfall Friday

The Kingdom will be affected on Friday by a cold air mass accompanied by two depressions centered over Turkey, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The depression will start affecting the country with scattered showers in the northern and central regions, later spreading to all parts of the Kingdom, the JMD said.

The JMD added that there will also be heavy rainfall, with the chances of flooding in valleys and low altitudes areas with brisk winds.

As for tomorrow, a slight drop in temperatures is expected, with a chance of snowfall in the southern mountainous areas.

Daytime temperatures expected for today will reach 11 degrees Celsius in Amman, and the northern cities, dropping down at night to 5.

The weather will be warmer in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 21 and lows standing at 10, the JMD added.

Source: Jordan News Agency