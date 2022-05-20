Coinsfera launches an instant service to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The demand for buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai increases at Coinsfera as the price of Bitcoin fluctuates. The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin experienced one of the significant dips.

The volatile cryptocurrency market has been on display during the previous several days. To avoid losing a substantial chunk of their cryptocurrency holdings, people hurried to sell and buy cryptocurrencies at various prices. While some preferred to sell Bitcoin in Dubai , others preferred to buy Bitcoin in Dubai at a lower price.

According to Coinsfera, due to the price fluctuations, thousands of people benefited from the services of Coinsfera in Dubai. Coinsfera allows them to convert cash to crypto, crypto to cash in Dubai , and help customers in the process. Given many customers join the crypto space each day, Coinsfera facilitates the process and within just a few minutes customers can buy and sell crypto in Dubai . As a result, customers benefited from instant Bitcoin to cash services in Dubai.

Coinsfera has allocated its resources to provide a seamless service experience for the crypto buyers and sellers in Dubai. The equipment and the professional staff enable Coinsfera to provide service on such a scale that all customers can easily buy and sell Bitcoin in Dubai . Besides Bitcoin, customers can buy and sell Ethereum (ETH), USDT (tether), and many other cryptocurrencies at Coinsfera.

Award-winning exchange enables to buy and sell Bitcoin in Dubai

Coinsfera has been nominated for multiple awards in the crypto space. One of the awards was received at the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasia regions. Coinsfera got this award at the Blockchain Economy Summit as a consequence of its active involvement.

As a reliable crypto shop, Coinsfera has operated as an OTC exchange since 2015, and service quality has been improved each year. Now it is even possible to buy and sell more than 2000+ cryptocurrencies at Coinsfera. Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Polkadot (DOT) are some of the cryptocurrencies that are available at Coinsfera. Bitcoin remains the cryptocurrency with the most volume in the market and customers prefer to buy and sell BTC in Dubai .

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is a cryptocurrency exchange that operates in Dubai – the UAE, Istanbul – Turkey, Pristina – Kosovo, and London- the UK. Coinsfera enables crypto enthusiasts to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies within a few minutes. Besides those volatile cryptocurrencies, USDT, USDC, and other stablecoins can be bought at Coinsfera.

