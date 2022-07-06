Cloud4C Recognized as Winner of 2022 Microsoft UAE Partner of the Year

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — World’s leading application-focused Cloud managed services provider and an Azure Expert MSP, Cloud4C, has won the prestigious 2022 Microsoft UAE Partner of the Year Award. It has also been adjudged Global Finalist in Solution Assessment as well. One of the rare few firms globally to achieve 10 Azure Advanced Specializations, Cloud4C is honored amongst a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Cloud4C has been recognized for streamlining the delivery of highly complex, mission-critical Azure migration, modernization, and managed services to key industrial sectors in the UAE region. Cloud4C’s fully managed hybrid and multi-cloud hosting services expertise allows their Azure transition and modernization journeys to be readily available at near zero downtimes, fully secure, and duly compliant with data residency and sovereignty regulations.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

This prestigious win comes on the back of Cloud4C’s deeply customer-centric, end-to-end approaches promising a single, highest uptime SLA from root infra till application login layer with zero disruptions and data losses. Such a high-performance methodology has significantly assisted customers, especially with large-scale, complex ecosystems and mission-critical workloads, to seamlessly move and modernize on Azure cloud.

On receiving the award, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chairman of Cloud4C, said, “We are overjoyed to get this recognition from Microsoft. Our team is ever-committed to innovate ways around critical challenges and render outcomes that serve our clients across any industry not only for the present, but also the future. We believe in delivering mission-critical evolutions powered by cloud.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found here.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world’s largest automation-driven, application-focused managed cloud services provider, addressing enterprise transformation journeys end-to-end. Cloud4C offers multi-cloud migration, modernization, and AIOps-driven managed services at zero data loss guarantee, supporting cloud environments with multi-availability zones, four-way DR architecture and advanced cybersecurity, under a single SLA. Today, Cloud4C serves over 4000 enterprises across 26 nations, driven by 2000+ cloud experts and 25 Centers of Excellence. The firm commands an enriched array of partnerships with leading hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud along with the world’s most renowned ISVs. Cloud4C also has rich expertise in managed SAP solutions and S/4HANA offerings, AIOps, Hyperautomation, Analytics, Cybersecurity, DR, compliances, and more.

