ClearOne Expands Middle East Distribution with New Redington Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Middle East AV markets continue to grow, ClearOne, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, begins its newest partnership agreement for distribution of Audio Conferencing, Visual Collaboration, and AV Networking throughout the Middle East with Redington, a multi-billion dollar end-to-end supply chain solutions provider for all categories of Information Technology, Telecom, and Digital Lifestyle products.

“We are excited to represent ClearOne for distribution across Middle East. The current changes in the environment have resulted in an increased demand for unified communication solutions and a brand such as ClearOne will definitely help businesses across the region collaborate better with its wide range of solutions,” said Jeetendra Berry, President- IT Volume Distribution (Middle East), Redington Gulf. “Redington will provide these solutions through its network of System Integrators and IT resellers who are keen on offering these solutions to businesses in the region.”

“Our partnerships around the globe provide a strong network of organizations teamed with ClearOne to make AV professionals successful,” states ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “Redington’s highly respected reputation as a go-to IT resource for their robust reseller channels is built upon a strong foundation of customer focus that creates a winning solution for everyone involved.”

About Redington

Established in 1993, Redington has traversed an eventful and exciting journey to evolve from very humble beginnings into the company we are today. The incredible journey has seen us emerge from one brand, one product category, and one market into a US $7.3 billion distribution and supply chain solutions provider to over 230+ international brands in IT and Mobility spaces, serving 37 emerging markets. https://redingtongroup.com/ mea/

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

