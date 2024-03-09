Civil Service issues circular regarding job discipline during Ramadan



The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance issued Circular No. (3) of 1445 AH to public service units regarding the state of job discipline in central and local authority units during the holy month of Ramadan.

Below is its text:

The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance is pleased to extend to you its best greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. May God bring it back to us , to you , to the Arab and Islamic nation with goodness, right and blessings.

It would like to note that in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (19) of 1991 AD regarding the Civil Service and Law No. (43) of 2005 AD regarding the Jobs, Wages , Salaries System , their executive regulations and the provisions of the Ministry’s organizational regulations issued by Supreme Revolutionary Committee Resolution No. (54) of 2015 AD.

In implementation of the provisions of Prime Minister’s Resolution No. (130) of 2006 AD regarding the official working hours system , its amendments, and Cabinet Res

olution No. (28) of 1445 AH regarding determining working hours and official working hours in the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 AH, in accordance with the following.

1 – Determine working hours and official working hours during the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 AH as follows: –

A – Ministries, government agencies and central public bodies (except hospitals, health service centers and the like) five hours a day starting at ten in the morning and ending at three in the afternoon, and for five days a week from Saturday to Wednesday.

B – Some public , mixed institutions and companies, including the Central Bank, commercial , specialized banks, and the like, five hours a day starting at ten in the morning and ending at three in the afternoon on the days from Sunday to Thursday.

C – Hospitals, public dispensaries, medical service centers and similar health facilities and units, five hours a day starting at nine in the morning and ending at two in the afternoon, on the days from Saturday to Wednesday.

D – The p

rovisions of Paragraph (A) above apply to local administrative units , to the offices of ministries , branches of public agencies and bodies located within the geographical scope of the local administrative unit. The start time of official working hours in hot coastal and desert provinces may be advanced by one hour after the approval of the Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance based on a request administrative unit.

2 – The head of a public service unit whose nature of work or the specificity of its activity necessitates changing the start and end dates of work therein – in whole or in part – may submit a reasoned official request to the Ministry of Civil Service , Insurance, and the Ministry’s approval will only become effective from the date of the day following its issuance.

3 – The Ministry of Civil Service , Insurance and its offices are responsible for submitting reports to the Council of Ministers on the extent to which government agencies and facilities, administrative units, senior administrati

ve leadership and employees in each of them adhere to official working hours , their respect for working time and devoting its hours to performing job tasks , duties and providing services to citizens.

4 – All ministers, the mayor and governors must circulate this decision to the units affiliated with them before the advent of the holy month and follow up on their commitment to it.

The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance calls on all public service units in the central and local authorities to submit a report on the state of job discipline in the month of Ramadan 1445 AH according to the relevant form.

Source: Yemen News Agency