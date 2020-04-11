Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Leave a comment

46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland were reported on Friday, of which 42 were imported, Chinese health authority said Saturday.

Three new Covid-19 deaths were reported were also reported Friday on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

According to the commission, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,953 by Friday, and 3,339 people died of the disease.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.