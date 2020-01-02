China’s foreign investment law in force

China’s new foreign investment law has taken effect Thursday, aimed to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors.

Under the law, foreign investment is promoted via terms to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, standardize the administration of foreign investment, improve the business environment as well as advance opening up to a higher level.

The law also stipulates that foreign-invested enterprises will enjoy the same favorable policies as domestic companies, and will be treated equally in standard-setting and government procurement activities.

In addition, the law details measures to compensate foreign investors for requisition, ban forced technology transfer, protect business confidentiality as well as improve the mechanism for foreign-invested firms to file complaints.

Source: Jordan News Agency