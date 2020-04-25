China to deploy 500,000 5G base stations this year: Report

Beijing China carriers will deploy a total of 500,000 5G base stations this year, Chinese press reported, citing information provided by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).



The increase in 5G infrastructure has the main aim of boosting the digital economy in China, according to the report.



By the end of March, Chinese operators had already installed 198,000 5G base stations and had 50 million 5G users, the Chinese government said said.



The ministry said 5G construction can stabilize investment, enhance value-chain development and deepen synergies between telecommunications and other industries.



To date, China had approved 96 5G smartphone models by Wednesday, compared with 39 models by the end of last year.

