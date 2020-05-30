China reports four new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, China recorded four new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up from none the day before, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on its website.

Just 63 people remained in treatment and another 401 were under isolation and monitoring for showing signs of having the virus or of testing positive for it without showing any symptoms, the NHC pointed out.

To date, China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 82,999 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan, it further announced.

Source: Jordan News Agency