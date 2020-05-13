China confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese mainland recorded 7 new cases of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, compared to one infection of the day before, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday.

In a daily statement, the NHC said that 6 of the new cases are local registered in Jilin province, while one infection is imported in Shanghai municipality.

“The 31 provincial-level regions of the Chinese mainland reported 8 new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday,” the commission added.

The overall number of COVID-19 infections in China reached 82,926, while the number of fatalities stood unchanged at 4,633.

